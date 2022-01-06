K'taka CM demands dismissal of Punjab govt over PM's security breach

Bengaluru, Jan 6 The Punjab government should be dismissed for failing to provide adequate security to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Wednesday.

The CM was speaking to mediapersons after participating in a programme at the Adichunchanagiri Mutt in Mandya district.

Replying to questions on the reported breach in PM's security in Punjab, Bommai said, "Punjab government has failed to provide security to the Prime Minister near the international border. Failure to make arrangements for the smooth movement of the Prime Minister has drawn wide condemnation from across the country. It is a highly condemnable incident. It is the duty of every government to respect the Prime Minister of the country. I strongly condemn the lapse. Those responsible for it should be punished stringently."

After a major security breach, the Prime Minister on Wednesday cancelled his visit to Ferozepur town in Punjab, where he was scheduled to lay the foundation stones of Rs 42,750 crore projects, at the last minute.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement, "Today morning, the PM landed at Bathinda from where he was to go to National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala by helicopter. Due to rain and poor visibility, PM waited for about 20 minutes for the weather to clear out.

"When the weather didn't improve, it was decided that he would visit the National Martyrs Memorial via road, which would take more than 2 hours. Around 30 km from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, when the PM's convoy reached a flyover, it was found that the road was blocked by some protesters. The PM was stuck on the flyover for 15-20 minutes. This was a major lapse in the security of the PM."

