K'taka CM for extending 'Grama One' across state by Feb-end

Bengaluru, Jan 29 Karntaka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has instructed the officials to take all necessary measures to extend his ambitious programme 'Grama One' all over the state before the end of February, officials said on Saturday.

The programme was launched by Bommai on January 26.

The Chief Minister has written to officials of e-governance, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department and Revenue departments, and Deputy Commissioners of all the districts in this regard.

Bommai said he would hold weekly meetings to review the progress of implementation of 'Grama One' with Grama One Operators, Tahsildars and Deputy Commissioners.

The Chief Minister has instructed for speedy disposal of petitions received at 'Grama One', the officials would have to mention the reasons for rejecting the petitions submitted by the citizens, the Deputy Commissioners and senior officials of the concerned departments should review the petitions rejected and disciplinary action should be taken against those who reject the petitions erroneously.

The Deputy Commissioners have been instructed to ensure that a code of conduct for 'Grama One' operators is issued from the e-governance department and it is compulsorily followed by the Operators.

Training should be imparted for 'Grama One' operators on technical, administrative and legal issues that are involved. Then only the operators could function effectively and make 'Grama One' a success, Bommai has said.

The Chief Minister has also instructed for periodic training for the Grama One operators to examine and upgrade their skills. Cancellation of license of incompetent Operators.

Additional Chief Secretary of e-governance department has been instructed to ensure convening weekly meetings on 'Grama One' for the next two months.

