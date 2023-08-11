K’taka CM Siddaramaiah to inaugurate Basaveshwara statue

Bengaluru, Aug 11 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the Basaveshwara statue in Athani town and will also lay the foundation stone for other development projects on Friday.

Athani constituency is represented by former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi.

The statue of Basaveshwara is revered by the Lingayat community in Basaveshwara Circle of Athani city. Sources said that the Congress leadership is particular about the Lingayat vote bank in north Karnataka and it is trying to keep its vote bank in good books.

The Chief Minister will also inaugurate drinking water, and other irrigation projects in Kokatanura in Athani taluk, later in the day.

He will also hold a meeting with the party leaders after the event and return to Bengaluru in the evening.

Laxman Savadi and former chief minister Jagadish Shettar quit the BJP and joined Congress ahead of assembly elections after they were denied the party tickets.

Their entry into Congress ensured breaking of Lingayat vote bank which in turn benefited the Congress.

Jagadish Shettar lost his constituency however, the Congress made him MLC and have also promised him a prominent post in the coming days.

The party is also contemplating to field Jagadish Shettar against Union Minister for Mine, Coal and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi from Dharwad constituency, where the Lingayat votes play an important role.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor