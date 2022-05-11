K'taka contractor suicide: Won't interfere in probe, clarifies BJP

Bengaluru, May 11 Karnataka's ruling BJP on Wednesday said that there will be no interference regarding the investigation of the sensational contractor suicide case in which former minister and BJP strongman K.S. Eshwarappa is the main accused.

Doubts were raised over the investigation into the suicide case of Santhosh K Patil. Though the case made national headlines, the police are yet to question Eshwarappa.

Eshwarappa had resigned from his ministerial post after opposition Congress launched a full-fledged agitation across the state.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra stated on Wednesday that if there is a requirement, the investigating police authorities would issue notice to Eshwarappa asking him to appear for questioning.

He maintained that there is no question of protecting anyone in the case. The investigation will take place in a transparent and impartial way. The police would serve notice to required persons, "our department won't interfere with that", he said.

The investigation of contractor suicide case is being done by the Udupi Superintendent of Police and he will take a call on serving notice to Eshwarappa, he reiterated.

Patil, a contractor and BJP leader committed suicide in April by consuming poison and held Minister Eshwarappa directly responsible for his death.

He had also alleged that Eshwarappa, through his aides, had asked for a 40 per cent commission in the Rs 4 crore project work. The police have registered an FIR against Eshwarappa and made him prime accused. Congress had then called for an indefinite strike to seek the resignation and arrest of the Minister.

