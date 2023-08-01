K’taka govt all set to launch Gruha Jyothi free power scheme on Aug 5; 1.42 cr households to benefit

Bengaluru, Aug 1 The ruling Congress in Karnataka is all set to launch Gruha Jyothi scheme which will provide upto 200 units of free electricity to every residential household, on August 5.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will launch the flagship 'Gruha Jyothi' scheme at N.V. Ground Kalaburgi, Energy Minister K.J. George said on Tuesday.

Addressing a curtain raiser press conference on the scheme, Minister George said that the programme would be launched by the

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjuna Kharge, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, IT and BT, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj minister Priyank Kharge and other senior Cabinet colleagues will also be present at the launch event.

'Gruha Jyothi,’ will provide free electricity to households of up to 200 units of electricity free of cost. The scheme has wide-ranging benefits that will see reduced electricity costs, Improved Standard of Living, household development and future sustainability, the Energy Minister said.

More than 1.42 crore households will benefit from the Gruha Jyothi scheme in August, the first month of its implementation. Only those who have

applied before Jul 27 are eligible to get the benefit on their electricity consumption for the month of July, the Minister added.

Similarly, they can apply at any time and get the benefits from the month after that. Of the 1.42 crore applicants, close to 18 lakhs were received

from beneficiaries of various existing schemes such as Bhagya Jyothi, Kuteera Jyothi and Amrut Jyothi, the Energy Minister added.

An average calculation process of one year has been done for the estimation of the monthly electricity consumption of 2.14 crore household consumers.

Considering the average consumption for the 2022- 2023 financial year, monthly usage will be calculated for each consumer by giving an additional

10 per cent on their average use. However, the maximum free electricity usage cap is restricted to 200 units.

If the fixed average unit of electricity consumed per household is less than 200 units, the household consumer need not pay any fee. If the unit is

used more than the average, only the extra unit will be charged. However, if more than 200 units are used, the full fee will have to be paid.

Gaurav Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Karnataka, Energy and Infrastructure, Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Managing Director Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd and Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Ltd, Mahantesh Bilagi, Managing Director, BESCOM and other department senior officials were also present.

