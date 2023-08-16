K’taka govt to distribute eggs, bananas to govt school students from August 18

Bengaluru, Aug 16 Karnataka Minister for Education Madhu Bangarappa on Wednesday said that the government will distribute eggs and bananas twice in a week to the students studying in government schools in the state.

Talking to reporters, Minister Madhu Bangarappa said, the scheme of distribution of eggs and bananas to students will commence from Aug 18 and it is going to be inaugurated in Mandya district first.

“Earlier, it was planned to extend the scheme till 8th standard. Now, a decision has been taken to extend the scheme up to 10th standard. The scheme is being implemented to ensure providing nutritious food to the students,” he explained.

He said that the eggs and bananas will be given along with the mid-day meal.

Earlier, the Karnataka government’s decision had triggered a controversy in the state. The decision had angered a section of the society who demanded that eggs shouldn’t be distributed in school premises as it encourages discrimination among school going children.

Another section supporting the egg supplement to school children claimed that this project shouldn’t stop as protein supplement is badly needed by the students. They maintained children who have better access to better nutrition have better education outcomes.

The BJP-JD (S) coalition government headed by H.D. Kumaraswamy had rolled back its project of distributing eggs to school children in 2007 succumbing to pressure from religious groups. However, the previous BJP government implemented the scheme.

Then Education Minister B. C. Nagesh stated that the project has been implemented amid people opposing and vouching for it.

“There is no substitution for egg as such. There is soya bean, but children won’t eat it. The project has been implemented with an intention to address malnutrition among children,” he had stated.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor