K'taka govt's Vidya Nidhi scheme to boost party's chances in next year's Assembly polls

New Delhi, Dec 27 Ahead of next year's Assembly elections in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai's Raitha Vidya Nidhi scholarship scheme can boost the party's prospects in the souther state, especially in the rural areas.

The scheme, a flagship welfare measure of the Bommai administration, grants scholarships to farmers' children so that they can continue their education despite financial constraints. The minimum scholarship available under this scheme is Rs 2,500, and the maximum scholarship available is Rs 11,000.

The scheme has already covered 10.19 lakh farmers' children at a cost of Rs 464.15 crore. Bommai has announced that the scheme will be extended to children of agricultural labourers and weavers as well.

Karnataka has over 70 lakh farm labourers. The scope of the scheme, once it covers the full canvas of rural population, can brighten BJP's prospects in the coming elections. Children of 46,000 weavers in the state will also be covered under the scheme.

Under Vidya Nidhi, farmers' children studying in high school (girls only), PU or ITI, degree, LLB/para medical, BPharm, MBBS, engineering and postgraduation courses get an annual scholarship ranging from Rs 2,500 to Rs 11,000.

