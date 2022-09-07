K'taka HC tells special court to reconsider corruption case against Yediyurappa

Bengaluru, Sep 7 In a setback to the ruling BJP, the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday asked the special court for MP/MLAs to reconsider the corruption case against former CM B.S. Yediyurappa, recently nominated to the highest decision-making bodies of the BJP, the Central Parliamentary Board and Central Election Committee.

The bench, headed by Justice S. Sunil Dutt Yadav, gave the order in connection with a petition filed by social activist T.J. Abraham demanding a probe by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) against Yediyurappa and his family members.

The petition alleged that misusing power during his tenure as Chief Minister, Yediyurappa and his family members had received bribes to the tune of hundreds of crores from Ramalingam Construction Company for giving it contracts for housing projects of the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA).

The special court has dismissed the private complaint against Yediyurappa and others for not taking prior consent of the Governor. The High Court has set aside this order and directed the lower court to reconsider the decision.

The petition has made Yediyurappa's son and BJP Vice President B.Y. Vijayendra, son-in-law Virupakshappa Yamakanamaradi, Yediyurappa's daughter's son-in-law, Chandrakanth Ramalingam, Co-operation Minister S.T. Somashekar, IAS officer Dr G.C. Prakash and others as parties in the corruption case.

The bench further stated that the special court will take a call on the registration of the FIR and probe. The case was registered with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the IPC on November 11, 2020.

The decision of the court may prove a setback for Yediyurappa is gearing up to lead the BJP in Karnakata in the run-up to the upcoming Assembly elections.

