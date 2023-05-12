K'taka: Hectic activities in Cong camp; high command ready with '50:50 formula'

Bengaluru, May 12 Buoyed by the reports of "being very close to the seat of power in Karnataka", the Congress camp witnessed hectic activities on Friday, a day ahead of the announcement of the poll results.

Meanwhile, sources revealed that the high command is ready with a '50:50 formula' for the post of Chief Minister.

According to sources, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar are the prominent contenders for the post of the Chief Minister.

Considering the intense competition between the two, Congress high command has come up with a 50:50 formula to avoid unnecessary confusion.

Though, the tradition of the Congress is to give the power to one who is in-charge of the party, this time exception is being made because of Siddaramaiah.

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar camps are already busy getting the support of future MLAs across the state.

The requests are made to them to extend their support.

Former deputy chief minister and senior Dalit leader G. Parameshwara has met AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence in Bengaluru and held talks.

After the meeting, Parameshwara claimed that he had not discussed anything about the CM's post with Kharge. "I will not create confusion by talking about this matter. The party high command will decide who is going to be the future CM."

