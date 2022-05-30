K'taka Home Minister condemns physical assault on Rakesh Tikait, assures 'stringent action'

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Monday condemned the incident in which black ink was thrown on farmer leader Rakesh Tikait's face in Bengaluru.

The incident took place while the farmer leader was attending an event in the city. Following the incident, Tikait cited the lack of security provided by the local police as the reason while also holding the state government responsible for the incident.

The state Home Minister, while condemning the incident, informed that the culprits have been taken into custody by the police and an investigation into the incident is underway.

"The attempt to hurt physically on the farmer leader was an inhuman and savage act. The accused will be dealt with stringent action," he said.

Responding to the charges that the accused were BJP sympathisers, the Minister said that miscreants barged towards the farmer leader during his address in the "garb of journalists".

"The miscreants were not the party workers and they, out of the blue, barged towards Tikait while he was addressing the media conference in the garb of journalists," Jnanendra said.

Meanwhile, former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condemned the 'physical assault' on Tikait in Bengaluru and also took a jibe at the state government stating that the state of Karnataka is known for peace but such incidents show the BJP-led state government's inability to face opponents in the southern state.

"Physical assault on farmer leader Rakesh Tikait is a testimony to @BJP4Karnataka's inability to face opponents on ideological basis and has exposed BJP's intellectual bankruptcy. Karnataka is known for being peaceful & the credit for turning it into a goonda Raj should go to BJP," Tweeted the former CM.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor