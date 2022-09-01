K'taka Lingayat mutt sex scandal: Activists seek monitoring of case by CJI

Bengaluru, Sep 1 A group of social activists on Thursday demanded that the probe into the alleged sexual assault case by Lingayat seer Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru must be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation and monitored by the Chief Justice of India.

Social activist H.M. Venkatesh said that he has sent a letter to the Registrar General of the Supreme Court in this regard.

"It has come to the notice of the general public and media that the victim minor girls in the case will not get justice from the government. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former CM B.S. Yediyurappa have received awards given by the Chitradurga Murugha mutt. How can anyone expect them to go against the accused seer?" he alleged.

The letter was also sent through e-mail to the Registrar General of Karnataka High Court seeking intervention of the Chief Justice in the matter. The copy has also been sent to the Advocate General and also to the Lokayukta, Venkatesh added.

Venkatesh said that the police has not arrested the accused seer and he has made an attempt to escape to other states. Many politic, especially the state Home Minister, have issued statements in favor of accused and chances of minor girls getting justice are very bleak in the case and hence the request has been made, he claimed.

In another development, sources in the mutt confirmed that accused seer has decided to remove S.K. Basavarajan from the position of administrator of Chitradurga Mutt and bring retired judge Vastrad Math in his place. Basavarajan was accused of carrying out conspiracy against the accused seer and also tutoring the minor girls to lodge FIR against him.

