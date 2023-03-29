K'taka polls: BJP list announcement after a week, says CM Bommai

Bengaluru, March 29 Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Wednesday that the list of BJP candidates would be announced after a week.

Opposition Congress has already announced a list of 124 candidates and the second list of 100 candidates is expected to be out in two days, according to Congress party sources.

Addressing reporters here, CM Bommai maintained that the BJP always began its process of selection of candidates after the announcement of elections. "We have got the survey reports already in place.

"In addition to this, the opinion will be taken from the taluk and district levels. This will be compiled at the state level and the list will go to the parliamentary board," he explained. All this will take one week's time," CM Bommai stated.

The Chief Minister maintained that he had visited all districts at least five times in the tenure of one-and-half years. "In the last three months, there is no district, which I have not travelled to. I have the confidence of getting a full majority. In the upcoming elections, a full majority BJP government will form the government," he said.

Talking about campaigning, CM Bommai said, "There will be an attempt to reach out to maximum people. Digital mode is also being used. Booth level workers have reached out to voters already twice.

