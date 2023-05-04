K'taka polls: Yediyurappa's son given additional role, special chopper

Bengaluru, May 4 As Karnataka is inching closer to the Assembly elections, the BJP has given additional responsibility to B.Y. Vijayendra, son of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who is contesting from the Shikaripura Assembly constituency.

BJP sources confirmed that Vijayendra has been provided a special chopper to carry out the poll campaign in 20 Assembly constituencies.

Party sources say that Yediyurappa's son will take up the campaigning in seats where Lingayat votes are in large numbers. The BJP high command has directed him to take up the campaigning in Bagalkot, Koppal, Ballary, Chitradurga, Tumakuru and other districts.

Vijayendra was not listed as the star campaigner by the saffron party. Unable to rope in Yediyurappa everywhere, BJP has now taken a decision to field Vijayendra as a Lingayat face.

Meanwhile, Vijayendra attending an interaction programme with mediapersons clarified that even thinking of the post of Chief Minister for him at this stage would be 'foolish'.

"My aim is to ensure the victory of BJP, not the post of Chief Minister," he said.

