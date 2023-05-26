K'taka rain woes: Chikkamagaluru on high alert, Kodagu faces landslide threats

Bengaluru, May 26 With Karnataka still reeling under the crisis of severe inundation caused by the pre-monsoon showers, a high alert has been sounded in the Chikkamagaluru district, even as Kodagu faces landslide threats.

As the state is all set to receive the monsoon rains from June onwards, the authorities are crossing their fingers over the turn of events given the havoc the monsoon brought last year.

As many as 77 villages in the limits of 47 gram panchayats have been identified as "danger zones" in Chikkamagaluru.

High alert has been sounded in the entire district to initiate precautions as it suffered heavy losses last year.

Kodagu district is the worst affected in the state for five years due to landslides and floods. The district administration has already sent a report to the government about shifting of 2,681 people of 768 families from Madikeri taluk. The administration has also decided to establish 26 camps to attend to emergency situations.

The report recommends that in Somwarpet taluk, 4,162 people have to be shifted from 1,143 families and 30 camps have to be established. Similarly, 2,049 persons from 582 families have to be shifted and 26 camps have to be opened in Virajpet taluk.

The region faced havoc last year. The National Disaster Response Team (NDRF) is arriving in Kodagu district, authorities confirmed.

Central and north Karnataka are also facing the rain fury. Heavy damage has been reported to the farmers. The authorities are making preparations on a war-footing basis.

State Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had recently stated that 52 deaths have been reported due to pre-monsoon rains (April to June) in the state along with damage to properties and directed the officials to provide immediate relief.

