K'taka showcases ecotourism hotspots to G20 summit delegates from 30 countries

Bengaluru, Feb 10 G20 summit delegates from 30 countries visited the Bannerghatta Biological Park, Kalkere Arboretum, and the Jungle Lodges and Resorts as part of the series of events organised by the Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG).

During this excursion, curated by the Department of Tourism, Government of Karnataka, the state showcased its models for the restoration of forest ecosystems and the different types of forests curated at the arboretum, stated in its official release.

At Bannerghatta, the delegates visited the famous butterfly park and a short animal safari curated for them, where they were able to learn about the state's sustainable ecotourism model. The Globally acclaimed "Wild Karnataka" movie was screened for the delegates at Jungle Lodges and Resorts.

The visit is part of India's efforts to shift focus to the climate-change challenges and towards sustainable models of development such as eco-tourism, which can play a vital role, and will balance the needs of the growing economy with necessary measures for protecting the environment.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. V. Ram Prasath Manohar, IAS, Director, Karnataka Tourism said, "Karnataka has an abundance of natural beauty, including the Western Ghats, a site listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

This mountain range is renowned for its great diversity of flora and fauna. The state has 35 wildlife sanctuaries and five national parks. It is also home to over 100 species of animals, and 600 species of birds, including 524 tigers and over 6000 elephants, making Karnataka, truly India's wildlife capital.

On Thursday, the G20 delegates were given a short insight into the state's rich biodiversity and stunning wildlife during the excursion".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor