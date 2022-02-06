KTR calls Modi icon of partiality

Hyderabad, Feb 6 Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao on Sunday dubbed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an icon of partiality.

The TRS leader took to Twitter to launch a fresh attack on Modi, a day after the latter's visit to Hyderabad.

"Icon of partiality unveiled Statue of Equality and irony just died a billion deaths," wrote KTR, as the TRS leader is popularly known.

This came a day after the Prime Minister unveiled the statue of equality during his visit to Hyderabad.

Modi dedicated to the world a 216-feet tall statue of equality commemorating the 11th-century saint Ramanujacharya.

The TRS leaders and supporters had also raised the question of equality during Modi's visit through their tweets.

"Where is equality for Telangana", they asked while slamming the BJP government at the Centre for ignoring the state's long-pending demands and also for going back on the commitments made in the past.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who had mounted a bitter attack on Modi after Union Budget 2022-23 was presented in Parliament on February 1, did not receive him on his arrival for a six-hour visit. He instead nominated Animal Husbandry Minister T. Srinivas Yadav as the minister-in-waiting to receive and see-off the Prime Minister.

KCR, as the TRS chief is popularly known, also stayed away from both the programs Modi attended during his visit.

Though there was no official word over KCR skipping the reception and both the events, it was apparently due to the TRS leader's anger towards the Centre for meeting raw deal to Telangana in the budget.

At his news conference on February 1, the TRS chief had launched a tirade against Modi for not only neglecting Telangana but also pursuing alleged anti-farmer policies and snatching away the powers of the states.

KCR had also announced his plans to bring together anti-BJP and anti-Congress parties at the national level to provide a third alternative.

The chief minister had also mooted the idea of drafting a new Constitution of India to bring a qualitative change in the country.

