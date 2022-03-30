KTR hits back at Rahul Gandhi over paddy issue

Hyderabad, March 30 Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao has hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his criticism of the TRS government over the paddy procurement issue.

Rama Rao listed the steps taken by the TRS government for the welfare of farmers and claimed that it delivered in seven years what Congress governments could not deliver in 50 years.

"Your party has been given opportunity to govern this country for over 50+ years. When in power INC couldn't provide even 6 hours of electricity to farmers causing distress and suicides in Telangana," tweeted KTR, as Rama Rao is popularly known.

He was reacting to a tweet by Rahul Gandhi, who alleged that the BJP government at the Centre and TRS government in the state were playing politics over farmers issues and escaping from their moral duty to procure paddy from farmers.

Information Technology, Industries, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KTR, who is son of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, claimed that with innovative schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bhima, Mission Kakatiya, 24 hours of free power supply and with focus on irrigation, the Chandrasekhar Rao government has ushered in a agricultural revolution.

"What your party couldn't deliver in 50 years, our Govt has delivered in 7 years. Comparing the performance of TRS Govt with past INC Govts will put your party to shame," wrote the TRS leader.

Rahul Gandhi's tweets had Tuesday sparked a war of words between between CM KCR's daughter K. Kavitha and Congress MP in-charge of Telangana Manickam Tagore.

Kavitha, who is a member of State Legislative Council, had advised Rahul Gandhi not to just resort to tweets for political mileage but extend support to the TRS demand for uniform procurement policy for the entire country.

Manickam Tagore hit back at Kavitha, asking her not to play with Telangana farmers by 'one nation one procurement' demand. He reminded Kavitha that she was defeated in Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency in 2019 as she couldn't keep the promise made to farmers of setting up a turmeric board.

Tagore warned Kavitha that "if TRS will play with farmers, then it will meet the same fate in 2023 as she did

Nizamabad".

Kavitha then hit back, this time targeting Rahul Gandhi. "This arrogance reduced your party into double digits in the same Parliament. Win or lose, I did not run away from my constituency like your ex-CP Rahul Gandhi did. Also, I did not contest two seats like your ex-CP," the former MP said, tagging Rahul Gandhi.

