Kuldeep Bishnoi meets Nadda, Haryana CM

New Delhi, July 24 Haryana MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi Kuldeep Bishnoi on Sunday met BJP chief J.P. Nadda and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and discussed political issues.

On July 10, Bishnoi had met Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

In the recent Rajya Sabha biennial election held in June, Congress MLA Bishnoi cross-voted which led to the defeat of party candidate and former Union Minister Ajay Maken.

Due to the cross-voting, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi removed Bishnoi from all party positions including the post of a special invitee to the Congress Working Committee with immediate effect.

After meeting Nadda on Sunday, Bishnoi tweeted: "During meeting discussed current political issues with him."

Talking about his meeting with Khattar, Bishnoi said" "Held an important discussion regarding current political issues and development work of Haryana."

Bishnoi served two terms as a Lok Sabha Member and is serving the fourth term as a member of the Haryana Legislative Assembly from Adampur constituency.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor