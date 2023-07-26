Kuruvai paddy farmers in TN facing difficulties due to shortage of water, OPS demands compensation

Chennai, July 26 The Kuruvai farmers of the delta belts of Tamil Nadu are worried for want of Cauvery waters.

Several farmers have abandoned Kuruvai farming and according to local farmers and farmers organisations, paddy farming in thousands of acres have been abandoned.

P.M. Krishnamoorthy, a farmer who regularly does Kuruvai farming, told IANS that the lack of Cauvery water has taken its toll on the agriculturists of Tamil Nadu. He said that the low realization of Cauvery water by Karnataka was the prime reason for the failure of the crops.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, O. Panneerselvam (OPS) who stands ousted from the AIADMK said that the Kuruvai farmers of Delta regions of Tamil Nadu were suffering.

In a statement, the expelled leader of the AIADMK said that the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should speak with his compatriot in Karnataka and ensure that a regular supply of Cauvery water reaches Tamil Nadu. He said

that the farmers were in panic and that the Chief Minister must immediately bring out a solution to the woes of the Kuruvai paddy farmers of Tamil Nadu.

The former Chief Minister demanded a compensation of Rs 35 thousand per acre as compensation to the farmers.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor