Lacking leadership, Congress tries to copy BJP: MP CM Shivraj

Bhopal, April 6 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said that the Congress lacks leadership and is copying the BJP.

Chouhan made the remark during a programme organised to mark the BJP's foundation day at party headquarters in Bhopal.

The senior BJP leader, who is in his fourth term as the Chief Minister of the state, said that the Congress is struggling with factionalism and intense fighting within the party. Neither it (Congress) has leaders to take the party in the right direction nor have policy.

"There is no unity in the Congress and leaders have their own opinions. The Congress is scattering gradually because of the lack in the leadership quality, and on several occasions Congress leaders try to copy the BJP," Chouhan said while speaking to reporters.

Replying to Chouhan's remark, the Congress' state general secretary (media), K.K. Mishra said, "I would say that people would laugh at his (Chouhan) statement. He is a senior leader of the BJP and must know that Congress was led by charismatic leaders like Jawaharalal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, and presently by the party president Sonia Gandhi. While in the state, Kamal Nath is the most experienced leader. BJP has grown up copying the Congress."

Chouhan along with state BJP president V.D. Sharma and others listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech on the occasion of the foundation day.

Apart from the party office in Bhopal, BJP leaders and workers assembled at their respective party offices and other places to listen the Prime Minister's speech.

Meanwhile, the party workers also took out morning processions (prabhat pheri) at several places to mark the foundation day.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor