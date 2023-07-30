Lake breach inundates few colonies in Telangana's Warangal

Hyderabad, July 30 Breach of a lake inundated few residential areas in Warangal, the second biggest city of Telangana after Hyderabad.

The lake embankment developed a small breach on Pothana Nagar side after the water body received huge inflows as a result of incessant rains in the region for last few days.

The embankment breached for 10 to 15 feet inundating adjacent Pothana Nagar, Rajiv Colony, and Saraswati Colony. Police and municipal authorities alerted people.

As the water level is likely to rise further, residents were asked to move to safe places.

The breach is reported to have occurred near the wall of a beautification project undertaken as part of the Smart City Mission.

The lake has been overflowing from the weirs continuously for the past six days due to incessant rains.

Warangal Municipal Commissioner Rizwan Shaikh said there was no major threat from the breach. Mayor Gundu Sudha Rani said there was no need for panic. She said efforts were on to plug the breach.

Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao reviewed the situation with officials from Hyderabad. Several colonies in Warangal were already inundated due to incessant rains.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor