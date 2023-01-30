Laos Parliament approves cabinet reshuffle

Vientiane, Jan 30 The Standing Committee of the Laos National Assembly (NA) on Monday approved a three-minister cabinet reshuffle, following a proposal by the Prime Minister.

Former governor of Savannakhet province Santiphab Phomvihane was appointed as the new minister of finance, reports Xinhua news agency.

Bounchom Oubonpaseuth, former Minister of Finance will take up a new post in Savannakhet province, Vice President of the Laos NA, Sounthone Xayachack, told a press conference here on Monday.

Minister of Energy and Mines Daovong Phonekeo is replaced by the former governor of Saravan province, Phoxay Sayasone.

Daovong will take up a new post in Saravan province.

Ngampasong Muongmany, former Vice Minister of Public Works and Transport will become Minister of Public Works and Transport.

Former Minister of Public Works and Transport Viengsavath Siphandone will take up a new post in Luang Namtha province.

The reshuffle comes a month after the Fourth Ordinary Session of the National Assembly (Ninth Legislature) of Laos elected Sonexay Siphandone as Prime Minister to replace Phankham Viphavanh.

