Lapid slams Erdogan: We won't take lessons in morality from man with appalling human rights record
By IANS | Published: November 15, 2023 06:01 PM 2023-11-15T18:01:00+5:30 2023-11-15T18:05:13+5:30
Tel Aviv, Nov 15 Israel's Opposition Leader Yair Lapid on Wednesday denounced Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after ...
Tel Aviv, Nov 15 Israel's Opposition Leader Yair Lapid on Wednesday denounced Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after the latter said that Israel is a "terrorist state".
"We won't take lessons in morality from President Erdogan, a man with an appalling human rights record," Lapid wrote on X as quoted by The Times of Israel report.
"Israel is defending itself against brutal terrorists from Hamas-ISIS, some of whom have been allowed to operate under Erdogan's roof," he said.
Turkey has long served as a safe haven for senior leaders of Hamas.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app