Late Jayalalithaa made permanent general secretary of AIADMK's OPS faction

Chennai, Feb 20 The O. Panneerselvam (OPS) faction of the AIADMK made late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa as the permanent general secretary of the party.

The district secretaries of the OPS faction passed a resolution to this during the faction meeting at Chennai on Monday. The leaders, including O. Panneerselvam were present in the party faction meeting.

The party leaders also resolved to save the party from the traitors. Party senior leader Panruti S. Ramachandran chaired the meeting in which OPS spoke at length.

Without naming senior leaders like Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) and D. Jayakumar, OPS said that he was not allowed to discharge his duties as the party treasurer in the AIADMK.

The AIADMK leader owing allegiance to OPS, Manoj Pandian, R. Vaithalingam, and K.P. Krishnan was also present in the meeting.

It is to be noted that the Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) faction of the AIADMK has the upper hand in the party power struggle with a majority of the party legislators and general council members supporting the former Chief Minister.

The EPS faction has also got a shot in the arm after the Election Commission of India allocated party symbol to the Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena sideling Udhav Thackeray and his associates which was based on the majority of legislators supporting Shinde.

With the Erode East bypolls scheduled for February 27, OPS has announced that his faction would support the 'Two Leaves' symbol of the party and not the individual. This in effect is expressing his support to the AIADMK candidate, K.V. Thennarasu.

