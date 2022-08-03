Lavrov criticises Pelosi's trip to Taiwan

Moscow, Aug 3 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has criticised Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan trip.

This shows Washington's desire to demonstrate US lawlessness to everyone, along the lines of "I do what I want," he said on Wednesday during a visit to Myanmar, according to the Russian state news agency TASS.

Such a nuisance had been created out of thin air, knowing full well what it would mean for China, dpa news agency reported quoting Lavrov as saying.

Pelosi arrived in Taiwan the previous day.

China regards self-governing democratic Taiwan as part of the People's Republic and it strictly rejects official contact by other countries with the island and had warned the US against the visit.

