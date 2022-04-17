Lebanon thwarts smuggling of 20 Syrian refugees

Beirut, April 17 Lebanon's security forces have thwarted an attempt to smuggle 20 Syrian refugees out of Lebanon by sea, the National News Agency reported.

The 20 refugees were arrested on a boat in the Lebanese territorial waters off the coast of Arida, a village in northern Lebanon, according to security forces on Saturday.

The Syrian nationals, who were trying to flee Lebanon illegally, were detained and handed over to authorities for investigation and other legal procedures, said the report.

Syrian refugees in Lebanon have attempted to escape the crisis-ridden country over the past several months, seeking to enter Europe, Xinhua news agency reported.

