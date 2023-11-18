Left-wing Israeli party to stage Jewish-Arab pro-ceasefire protest today

Tel Aviv, Nov 18 Israel's left-wing Hadash party will stage a Jewish-Arab anti-war protest calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip on Saturday afternoon.

Hadesh party leader and lawmaker in Knesset (parliament), Ayman Odeh told mediapersons on Friday that the demonstration in Tel Aviv has been called to project before the world the atrocities being carried out amid the raging war.

It may be noted that the National Security Minister Itamar Ben- Gvir, who is from the far right political spectrum, wanted to cancel the demonstration.

The protest march by the Hadash party, which will including both Jewish and Arab participants, will be the first opposition voice in public against the Israel's ongoing offensive in Gaza and the mounting humanitarian crisis in the Hamas-controlled enclave.

