"Let's see what Chairman will say": Kharge on Rajya Sabha floor leaders meeting

New Delhi [India], March 23 : Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said that he would be attending the meeting of floor leaders of political parties in Rajya Sabha and would come to conclusions after hearing what the Chairman of Rajya Sabha has to say.

"I am going to the meeting. We will see what Chairman (Jagdeep Dhankhar) will say (in the meeting)", LoP Mallikarjun Kharge told .

A meeting of floor leaders of political parties in Rajya Sabha with Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has begun at 10 AM on Thursday in the Chairman's chamber to deliberate on securing the orderly functioning of Rajya Sabha.

Union ministers Piyush Goyal, Pralhad Joshi, Arjun Ram Meghwal, V Muraleedharan and others are present in the meeting.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said on Wednesday that if the government is serious to allow Parliament to function, party leader Rahul Gandhi should be allowed to respond to BJP's allegations against him.

With BJP insisting on an apology from Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in the UK, Congress MP Mckam Tagore on Wednesday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking action against Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh over his alleged defamatory remarks about the former party chief.

With the BJP and opposition insisting on their demands, an early solution to the impasse in Parliament seems unlikely as the two Houses meet on Thursday in the second week of the second part of the budget session after a day's break.

The Rajya Sabha Chairman called the meeting of floor leaders as part of consultations to break the logjam.

