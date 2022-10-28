Let's work together to create safer world for future generation: Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar, Oct 28 Inaugurating golden jubilee celebration of the establishment of Dhauli Shanti Stupa (Peace Pagoda) near Bhubaneswar in Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday called upon all to work together to create a safer world for future generations.

Joined by hundreds of monks from Japan, the US, Ukraine and Kazakhstan to celebrate the occasion, Patnaik said that peace has no alternative.

It has its significance in all ages. Peace is the only option to achieve the goals of a better and beautiful world, he added.

"Let us work together to spread the message of peace and create a safer world for our future generation," he said.

Delving into the glorious history of Odisha, he said that the pages of the state's history starts with Dhauli and the Kalinga war. Although, the war ended with massive bloodshed, Dhauli continues to sing the moral victory of the entire humanity. It is this place where Ashoka realised the futility of war and bloodshed, and embraced Buddhism, said Patnaik.

In fact, he said, Dhauli changed the course of world history by spreading the message of global peace and harmony.

He further said that the 50th year commemoration of the establishment of Dhauli Shanti Stupa is a matter of great pride, glory and joy for all. This is the land that transformed Emperor Ashoka to Dharmashoka.

The Shanti Stupa stands here as a monument symbolising and spreading the message of peace, harmony and progress, he stated.

The Chief Minister further said that Dhauli Peace Pagoda is a great creation of modern architecture. It bears the testimony of Indo-Japanese friendship that stands for global peace and mutual cooperation. The place will continue to spread the message of peace for all in the time to come, he added.

He offered tributes to Fujii Guruji of Japan, the founder and preceptor of Nipponzan Myohoji, for his invaluable contribution in building the 'Biswa Shanti Stupa' at Dhauli.

The Odisha government has taken steps for beautification and holistic development of Dhauli Shanti Stupa to make it an international tourist destination, he said.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister announced construction of an in-stream storage on the Daya River at Basantpur with an estimated cost of Rs 95 crore. The tender process for the project has already been started, he informed.

