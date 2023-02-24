LG Secretariat writes to CM's Office to address financial crisis in DU colleges

New Delhi, Feb 24 Acting upon representations made by National Democratic Teachers Front (NDTF) and Delhi University Principals' Association (DUPA) in connection with fund cuts by the Delhi government to 12 Delhi University colleges, the L-G Secretariat has written to the Chief Minister's Office to address these concerns.

Highlighting that non-disbursal of funds to these 12 colleges has led to their physical infrastructure becoming unsafe owing to disrepair, the L-G Secretariat has also written to the Chief Secretary to get the premises of these colleges inspected in terms of safety and report to the Lt. Governor.

"The NDTF had submitted representation to the Lt. Governor on February 7 regarding the non-payment of salaries and curtailing the funds of 12 Delhi University colleges. The NDTF said that the funds of these 12 colleges were unduly cut and delayed by the Delhi government which has resulted in an inordinate delay in the disbursal of salaries to the staff for the last five years," the LG Secretariat said in a statement.

It said that on many occasions, salaries were not paid to the teachers and staff for two to four consecutive months.

"The NDTF informed the LG that, non-disbursal of funds due to them, has also resulted in hampering of repair and maintenance works, pending since long, which had led to the physical infrastructure in these colleges becoming unsafe," statement reads.

The NDTF in its representation has underlined that even in the revised estimates (RE) passed recently by Delhi govt, there was a fund cut to the tune of nearly Rs 113 crore and requested the L-G Saxena to issue directions to the Delhi government to release the full funds to these colleges that have been pending for the last 5 years.

Another representation was made by the Delhi University Principals' Association (DUPA) regarding the same financial crisis on February 15.

The DUPA said that these colleges were not even in a position to pay the salary for the 3rd and 4th Quarter of the FY 2022-23, and the funds released by the Delhi government were inadequate to meet the expenditure already due in respect of retirement benefits, medical reimbursements, 7th CPC arrears, promotion arrears, etc.

Taking note of the issues flagged by these colleges, the Lt. Governor Secretariat has written to the Chief Minister's Office requesting the issue to be brought to the notice of the Chief Minister and consider releasing the due funds to the concerned colleges and address the issues raised by the associations.

Further, the L-G Secretariat has also asked the Chief Secretary to conduct an inspection of these colleges on priority and sought a status report within 15 days.

