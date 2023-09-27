Libyan official, Italian ambassador discuss bilateral ties, cooperation

Tripoli, Sep 27 Deputy President of the Libyan Presidency Council, Musa al-Koni, met with Italian Ambassador Gianluca Alberini in the Libyan capital of Tripoli to discuss bilateral ties and issues of common interest.

The Presidency Council said on Tuesday in a statement that during the meeting, the two officials touched upon bilateral cooperation in oil and gas and the challenges of illegal migration and combating terrorism facing Libya.

Al-Koni expressed hope for promoting cooperation with Italy in developing southern Libya to safeguard the region's stability, Xinhua news agency reported.

For his part, Alberini praised the efforts of the Presidency Council towards achieving stability with national reconciliation and the unification of national institutions, saying that Italy is willing to extend help in this regard, according to the statement.

He also highlighted Italy's continued technical and logistic support for Libya in the aftermath of the recent deadly floods that hit the country's eastern region.

