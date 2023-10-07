Libyan Parliament refers newly approved election laws to UN mission

Tripoli, Oct 7 The UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) has said that it has received an official memorandum of the recently approved presidential and national assembly election laws from the Libyan House of Representatives, or Parliament.

UNSMIL said on Friday in a statement that "it respects the Libyan sovereign institutions and the national ownership of political solutions," stressing that these solutions must be "consensual and implementable to ensure a smooth electoral process and sustainable peace and stability in Libya".

The mission confirmed its commitment to working with all stakeholders to reach a compromise on forming a unified Libyan government, adding that it will conduct a feasibility study on the laws and share the findings with the Libyan people, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Parliament unanimously approved the laws during a formal session on Monday. However, the Tripoli-based High Council of State rejected the new laws and decided to cancel its 6+6 representation on Wednesday.

The High Council of State said it only approves the 6+6 committee outcomes produced during talks held in June in Morocco, as those outcomes are "unanimous and binding to both councils".

The 6+6 committee, a joint legislative committee composed of six members from the High Council of State and six members from the parliament, is tasked with legislating for the upcoming elections.

Libya failed to hold general elections in December 2021 as previously scheduled due to disagreements over election laws among Libyan parties.

Ever since the fall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi's regime in 2011, Libya has been struggling to make a democratic transition amid escalating violence and political division.

