Liquor police case: SC agrees to examine plea against HC order granting interim bail to Raghav Magunta

New Delhi, June 8 The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to examine a plea against the 15-day interim bail to Raghav Magunta, son of YSR Congress Party MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, by the Delhi High Court.

Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju, appearing for the ED, submitted before a vacation bench comprising justices Aniruddha Bose and Rajesh Bindal that the matter needs urgent hearing. Raju vehemently argued that his regular bail was rejected and interim bail on grounds of wife's sickness was also denied.

Seeking a stay on the high court order, Raju submitted that now suddenly mother-in-law slips in the bathroom and she is under observation and there is nothing serious.

Raju said, "His father is an MP who can look after her. Three siblings are there to take care and despite that the high court has granted bail."

After hearing brief submissions, the apex court agreed to examine the matter on Friday.

On Wednesday, the high court granted interim bail to Magunta after noting that his mother-in-law has been hospitalised. Magunta is an accused in the Delhi excise policy money laundering case.

The trial court had earlier declined to grant interim bail saying that it cannot be ignored that the accused was being prosecuted for money laundering which is a serious economic offence.

The CBI and ED are investigating the case against senior AAP leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, Magunta and others, claiming that there are irregularities, which were committed while modifying the excise policy and undue favours were extended to licence holders. Sisodia, who is an accused in the case, is currently in jail.

In November 2021, the Delhi government implemented the excise policy but scrapped it at the end of September 2022 amid allegations of corruption.



ss/uk/

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor