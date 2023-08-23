Liquor scam: ED raids multiple-locations in Ranchi

New Delhi, Aug 23 Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted raids at multiple locations associated with Rohit Oraon, the son of Jharkhand Finance Minister Rameshwar Oroan, in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering case related to an alleged liquor scam.

Oraon, a retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the 1972 batch, won the Lohardaga (ST) assembly seat on Congress ticket. He is heading finance, planning, and commercial tax in the Hemant Soren’s government.

The raids were currently underway, at more than 34 locations across Ranchi, Dumka, Deoghar, and Godda districts, when this report was being filed.

Oraon was also a cabinet minister in the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government.

ED has not made any official statement in this connection as of now.

--IANS

atk/dan

