By IANS | Published: September 5, 2022 05:15 PM 2022-09-05T17:15:04+5:30 2022-09-05T17:25:23+5:30

Liz Truss beats Sunak in leadership battle, to be next UK PM

London, Sep 5 UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss was on Monday announced the victor of the contest for the Conservative Party leader, defeating former Chancelllor of Exchequer Rishi Sunak, and paving the way for her to become the next UK Prime Minister.

