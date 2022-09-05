Liz Truss beats Sunak in leadership battle, to be next UK PM
By IANS | Published: September 5, 2022 05:15 PM 2022-09-05T17:15:04+5:30 2022-09-05T17:25:23+5:30
London, Sep 5 UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss was on Monday announced the victor of the contest for ...
London, Sep 5 UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss was on Monday announced the victor of the contest for the Conservative Party leader, defeating former Chancelllor of Exchequer Rishi Sunak, and paving the way for her to become the next UK Prime Minister.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app