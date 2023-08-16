LMRK conducts Yagam at Pazhani to restore spiritual ties between India, China

Chennai, Aug 16 The Lion Royal Mayura Kingdom (LMRK) has conducted a Yagam at the Pazhani on Independence Day. The Yagam named Indo- East Asia Muruga Velvi (Yin Yang Yagam) is aimed at restoring the long lost spiritual corridor between India and China or the East Asian countries.

LMRK is a spiritual organisation working towards creating awareness about the Tamil civilisation and to restore the mythical Kumari Kandam.

The Yagam was held near the Lord Murugan temple at Pazhani in Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu.

This is the third of a six series of Yagams being planned by the LMRK and its founder Rejith Kumar.

Kumar is a government employee and hails from Thrissur in Kerala.

The first Yaga of the series was held on August 15, 2021 at Pazhani named ‘Skanda Bharatha Maha Yagam’ while the second one was held at Chennai on December 4, 2022 and was named ‘Senthamizhu Muruga Veera Chozha Peru Velvi’.

The first Yaga was held to restore the Viswaguru or Lokaguru status to India, the second was to link the Tamil culture and heritage with the Indian context including Indian heritage and culture.

Rejith Kumar, who was the Acharya of the Yaga, while speaking to IANS said: “The yagas we are conducting are intended at specific goals. While the first yaga was intended at restoring the Viswaguru status to our great nation, the second yaga was for linking the Tamil heritage and culture and to assimilate it into the Indian context. The third yaga which was held yesterday was to restore the spiritual connect between India and China and it will greatly affect our geopolitical affinity.”

He said that the country is now marching towards the Lokaguru or Viswaguru status and the Sengol is now firmly erected within the seat of Indian democracy, the Parliament of India.

Rejith Kumar said that India and China had a great spiritual connect when Yogi Bhogar Siddhar from India had been to China and taken up spiritual assignment in that country and had transmitted his soul to a Chinese body and was called as Lao Tsu who is highly revered in China.

He said that after his spiritual mission was completed, Lao Tsu or Bogar Siddhar returned back to India along with his Chinese disciple Yu who is known as Pulipanni Siddhar.

The LMRK founder said that Bhogar Siddhar had created two idols of Lord Muruga with, one of matter and the other one of anti-matter. He said that these idols were strategically placed at Palani with idol made of matter above and the second one made of anti-matter below. He said that this was to balance the feminine energy (Yin) with the masculine energy (Yang).

Rejith Kumar has also authored ‘My Masters from the 4th Dimension: A Rendezvous with Time’. The book is an autobiography on how Lord Murugan is influencing the life of an ordinary person since he turned the age of 28.

