Lok Sabha adjourned till tomorrow amid logjam over Manipur issue

New Delhi, July 24 New Delhi, July 24 Lok Sabha was adjourned till Tuesday (July 25) after continuous protests by Congress-led opposition, which sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s response on the situation prevailing in Manipur.

Amit Shah, who was in the house, when it reconvened at 2:30 pm, said that the government is ready for the discussion over the Manipur crisis but the opposition however stuck to its position, asking for Modi’s response in Lok Sabha.

The home minister stood up in the house and urged the protesting opposition to allow the discussion to take place, as it is an important issue and the nation should get to know the reality of the sensitive situation prevailing there.

He wondered why the opposition was not interested in having a discussion on Manipur.

The opposition however stuck to its position, asking for Modi's response in Lok Sabha on the Manipur issue.

Even Speaker Om Birla urged the opposition to allow the home minister to initiate a discussion on Manipur, as home ministry is the nodal ministry for the situation prevailing in the state.

“The opposition is trying to establish a new tradition by seeking prime minister’s response on the matter, which is not right,” Birla said.

However, as Congress-led opposition continued with its slogan shouting, Birla adjourned the House till tomorrow.

Earlier proceedings of the lower house were continuously interrupted amid repeated adjournments and protests by the opposition.

Owing to the pandemonium, only a few bills could be introduced in Lok Sabha and Question Hour ran for half an hour.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor