Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP-Led NDA Wants To Win 400-Plus Seats To Change Constitution, Claims Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray asserted on Tuesday that the BJP-led NDA seeks a mandate of over 400 seats, purportedly with the intention of altering the Constitution.

"For them (BJP) the Constitution of India is a burden. They think why should they follow the Constitution written by a Dalit? They want 400-plus seats so that they can change the Constitution written by Dr B R Ambedkar," Thackeray claimed.

"I will restore the glory of Maharashtra which was robbed by these people after we return to power. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had looted Surat (for Swarajta) but now these two (persons) from Surat are looting Chhatrapati's Maharashtra," Thackeray alleged while addressing an election rally for MVA candidate Shobha Bacchav in Dhule.