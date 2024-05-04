Lok Sabha Election 2024: Case Against Amit Shah In Hyderabad Over Poll Code Violation

The city police have filed a case against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with BJP Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency candidate K Madhavi Latha and several other BJP leaders, over accusations of involving minors in a recent election campaign. The complaint, addressed to the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) vice-president Niranjan Reddy, claimed that during a BJP rally on May 1, held from Laldawaza to Sudha Talkies, several minor children were present on the stage with Amit Shah.

Niranjan Reddy alleged that a child was seen with a BJP symbol, highlighting that it was a clear violation of the guidelines of the Election Commission, according to information available on the FIR copy. After receiving the complaint from Niranjan Reddy, the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) forwarded it to the city police for investigation. Subsequently, an FIR was lodged against Amit Shah by the Moghalpura police station at 7 pm on Thursday, based on the findings of the investigation.

The list of individuals implicated in the case also includes T Yaman Singh, senior BJP leader G Kishan Reddy, and legislator T Raja Singh. Police registered the case under IPC Section 188 (violation of an order issued by a public servant ) and are probing it further.