Lok Sabha Election 2024: Prime Minister Modi Urges First-Time Voters in Varanasi to Exercise Their Democratic Right

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has penned a heartfelt letter addressed to the first-time voters of Varanasi, urging them to participate in the upcoming seventh phase of the Lok Sabha election scheduled for June 1. In his appeal, PM Modi emphasized the significance of voting as a fundamental pillar of democracy and encouraged young voters to make their voices heard by casting their ballots.

Acknowledging the importance of Varanasi as his parliamentary constituency, PM Modi highlighted the pivotal role that the city and its residents play in shaping the nation's future. He expressed confidence in the youth of Varanasi to actively engage in the democratic process and contribute to the progress and development of the country.

With Varanasi poised to play a crucial role in the electoral landscape, the Prime Minister's appeal resonates with a call for active civic participation and engagement.As the Lok Sabha election enters its final phase, PM Modi's outreach to first-time voters underscores the importance of their participation in shaping the future direction of the nation