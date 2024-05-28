Lok Sabha Election 2024: Rahul Gandhi Comes Only For Political Tourism, Says UP Deputy CM Brijesh Pathak

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi on Monday, accusing him of visiting Uttar Pradesh solely for "political tourism." Addressing a public meeting in Mirzapur, Pathak stated, "Rahul Gandhi is acting like a child. The people of the state and the country have understood that they neither have any policy nor any agenda. Rahul Gandhi comes only for political tourism..."

Pathak further claimed that the NDA alliance is poised to win all the seats in the seventh phase with a huge majority. "The NDA alliance is winning all the seats in the seventh phase with a huge majority. On one side, the wave of BJP and Modi is going strong. The opposition alliance has completely failed; it seems to be missing on the ground. No one is in control of the INDI alliance on the ground. The NDA alliance is going to get the full blessings of the public," he said.

He also suggested that the district of Mirzapur could be renamed Maa Vindhya. "Mirzapur can be named Maa Vindhya. Perhaps Maa Vindhya herself wants this. Wait for June 4. I will say more on this only after the election results are out." The NDA alliance candidate and Apna Dal's national president Anupriya Patel is contesting from the Mirzapur Lok Sabha constituency.

Mirzapur will undergo polls in the seventh and final phase on June 1, and the results will be announced on June 4.