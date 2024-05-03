Lok Sabha Election 2024: Supriya Sule’s Win Will Reduce One Modi MP in Parliament, Says Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar, the president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has asserted that the success of his daughter, Supriya Sule, in the Lok Sabha elections as the party's candidate from Baramati, would reduce support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi by one MP in Parliament.

While campaigning on Thursday for Supriya Sule in Pune district's Purandar tehsil, which falls within the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, Sharad Pawar also criticized the BJP regarding farmers' concerns. The three-term MP, Sule, is in contention against NCP candidate Sunetra Pawar, her sister-in-law and the wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

We have given candidature to Supriya Sule so press the button next to her name on EVM in the election (on May 7). Your vote will not only determine her victory, but ensure that there is one more MP who is not supporting Modi, the senior Pawar said.

Sharad Pawar, the former Union agriculture minister, remarked that under the BJP government at the Centre, the plight of farmers has worsened. If we want to change the scenario and have a farmers-centric approach in policymaking, then change needs to be brought, he said.

