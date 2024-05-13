Lok Sabha Election 2024 Telangana: Actor Kota Srinivasa Rao Casted his Vote At Polling Booth In Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad (Watch Video)

The phase 4 of Lok Sabha 2024 election began on 13 may morning. According to an election commission app the voter turnout for Telangana was recorded 9.51 per cent till 9 am as the polling was underway for 17 Lok Sabha seats in state. polling which began at 7 am will be end by 6pm, barring at a few places it will conclude two hours earlier. Actor and Former Member of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Kota Srinivasa Rao also casted his vote at a polling booth in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

Watch Video:-

#WATCH | Telangana: Actor Kota Srinivasa Rao casts his vote at a polling booth in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.



#LokSabhaElections2024pic.twitter.com/qlX3E4WPfq — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024

According to the poll body, a total of 4,264 nominations were filed for 96 parliamentary constituencies across. Of the 96 Lok Sabha seats, 25 are from Andhra Pradesh, 17 from Telangana, 13 from Uttar Pradesh, 11 from Maharashtra, eight each from Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, five from Bihar, four each from Jharkhand and Odisha and one from Jammu and Kashmir. The fourth phase is witnessing key contests in various constituencies. Leaders such as AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, TMC leader Mahua Moitra, BJP leader Giriraj Singh, JDU's Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Lalan Singh), TMC leaders Shatrughan Sinha and Yusuf Pathan.