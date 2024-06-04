Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: NDA Leading in 280 Seats, Congress Ahead in 100, Says EC Trends

The NDA led by the BJP was heading in 280 seats on Tuesday to surpass the majority in trends for 528 seats, as per data from the Election Commission. Meanwhile, the Congress too exceeded the 100-mark in terms of leads.

At 10:30 am, the BJP was leading in 234 seats and had secured victory in the Surat constituency in Gujarat without a contest. The INDIA bloc led by the Congress was in the lead in 200 seats, a showing that seemed notably stronger than what had been anticipated in the exit polls.