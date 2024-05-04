Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Arvinder Singh Lovely Joins BJP Days After Quitting Congress

Arvinder Singh Lovely, former Delhi Congress chief, and Rajkumar Chauhan, a former Congress minister, officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the party headquarters in the capital on Saturday. Alongside them, several other prominent figures from the Delhi Congress unit, including Naseeb Singh, Neeraj Basoya, and Amit Malik, also joined the BJP on the same day.

Congress leader Arvinder Singh Lovely joins BJP at the party headquarters in Delhi in the presence of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.



Arvinder Singh Lovely resigned from the position of Delhi Congress president on April 28.

"We have been given an opportunity to fight for the people of Delhi under the banner of BJP and under the leadership of Prime Minister... I have full hope and there is no doubt about it that the BJP government is being formed in the country with an overwhelming majority. In the coming days, the flag of the BJP will fly in Delhi too," Arvinder Singh Lovely said after joining BJP.

After joining BJP, Arvinder Singh Lovely says, "We have been given an opportunity to fight for the people of Delhi under the banner of BJP and under the leadership of Prime Minister... I have full hope and there is no doubt about it that the BJP government is being formed in the country with an overwhelming majority. In the coming days, the flag of the BJP will fly in Delhi too,"

Former Congress MLAs Raj Kumar Chauhan, Naseeb Singh, Neeraj Basoya, and former Youth Congress President Amit Mallik join BJP at the party headquarters in Delhi.

The Delhi Congress unit has been facing significant turmoil and internal strife, primarily due to dissatisfaction among city leaders over the party's alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and perceived favoritism toward 'outsiders' in ticket allotment for the Lok Sabha polls and party affairs.

Rajkumar Chauhan, a former Delhi minister and All India Congress Committee (AICC) member, resigned from the party last month after facing objections from the Delhi Congress' disciplinary committee for his dissenting views.

Arvinder Singh Lovely's resignation as the Delhi unit chief last month marked a significant setback for the party, especially amidst a series of exits, including those of notable figures like Naseeb Singh and Neeraj Basoya, both former Delhi legislators.