Lokmat Parliamentary Awards: Antony, Mahtab selected for 'Lifetime Achievement'

New Delhi, March 15 Eight Members of Parliament, including veteran Congress leader A.K. Antony, BJD's Bhartruhari Mahtab, Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien, NCP's Vandana Chavan, are among those selected for the 4th Edition of the Lokmat Parliamentary Awards 2022.

BJP's Tejaswi Surya and Locket Chatterjee, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi and RJD's Manoj Kumar Jha are the other Parliamentar unanimously selected by a 'Board of Jury' for the awards.

Antony and Mahtab have been selected for the 'Lifetime Achievement' category; Chavan and Chatterjee are for the 'Best Women Parliamentarian of the Year' award while Surya and Jha have been chosen in the 'Best Debutant' category.

The Lokmat Parliamentary Awards are given to the outstanding Parliamentar for their contribution in eight different categories (four each from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha) every year, a release from the publication said.

The Board Jury headed by NCP president Sharad Pawar and comprised former Union Ministers Ghulam Nabi Azad; Suresh Prabhu; RSP's N.K. Premachandran; former Rajya Sabha secretary general Yogendra Narayan; founder Editor-in-Chief The Print, Shekhar Gupta; News Director, TV9 Bharatvarsh, Hemant Sharma; Lokmat editorial board chairman and former Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Darda; Senior Editor, Sharad Gupta, and National Editor, Lokmat group Harish Gupta.

The Board of Jury studied the parliamentary contribution for the year 2020 and 2021 of all MPS to select the winners.

The awards function could not be held for two years due to the Covid pandemic.

