Look for better leaders, Cong president Sudhakaran to CPI-M

Thiruvananthapuram, June 15 Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K.Sudhakaran on Wednesday advised CPI-M to look for better leaders than Left convenor E.P.Jayarajan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who, he alleged, blatantly lie.

Jayarajan has been on the dock after visuals of him pushing down two youth Congress workers raising slogans inside an aircraft on Monday evening surfaced. The incident took place in the flight that Vijayan was travelling in from Kannur to here.

Following the incident Sudhakaran said none should underestimate the Congress workers and going forward the Left's attack on his party workers will not tolerated.

"We are also capable of attacking CPI-M party offices, but we do not have such a culture. It's the CPI-M which is known for such things. Does the CPI-M think that we cannot indulge in violence like them? Our boys are also capable of it but out culture does not permit," said Sudhakaran.

He then turned his ire towards Vijayan and Jayarajan saying the two lie every day.

"First Jayarajan said sloganeering in the aircraft took place after Vijayan had disembarked. Then he said the Youth Congress workers were drunk. Later, he changed his version and claimed that Vijayan was present during the incident. He also changed his version on the drunk status of the Congress workers. My question to the CPI-M, is don't they have better leaders,?" asked Sudhakaran.

Ever since the prime accused in the gold smuggling case Swapna Suresh confessed before a magistrate and later told the media that the chief minister and his family were involved in smuggling of currency and gold, Vijayan is facing the heat of both the Congress and the BJP workers who are out in the streets demanding his resignation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor