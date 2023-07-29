'Loot government' in Rajasthan pleasing their masters in Delhi, says Nadda

Jaipur, July 29 In a scathing attack on the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan, BJP's National President J.P. Nadda said here on Saturday that there was no rule in Rajasthan but a "loot government".

Chairing a BJP's State Core Committee meeting at the party headquarters here, Nadda added, "There is no Gehlot government in Rajasthan, but actually it is a "loot government" pleasing their masters (AICC) sitting in Delhi with booty collected from the state."

He further said that he based this argument on the basis of a red diary which speaks about the Rajasthan government indulging in kickbacks and commissions.

"The hallmark of corruption in the state is the "Laal Diary" in which black deeds of corruption are recorded. The pot of sins of the Congress government is now full," he added.

During the saffron party's meeting, a detailed discussion was held regarding the upcoming plans and election strategy.

"The people have come to know that this government (in Rajasthan) is a "government of loot". Every day, 18-19 rape cases, seven to eight murder cases are being registered in the state," Nadda said.

Talking about the cases of atrocities on Dalits, the BJP National President noted that by 2022, 8,000 cases of Dalit atrocities have been registered.

"Attacks on Dalits are increasing every day in the state, youth are being tortured in the Rajasthan Eligibility Entrance Test paper leak case and other paper leak cases," Nadda said, adding that the "people were deeply hurt by the "Jungle Raj" in the state".

"Rajasthan has a glorious history. The people here will no longer tolerate atrocities on sisters and daughters. The plight of the farmers is such that the lands of over 19,500 have been auctioned. The farmer is forced to commit suicide. The state has become well-known for deteriorating law and order, "jungle raj", oppression of Dalits and women."

"Regarding the upcoming Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, we are sure that BJP will get one-sided blessings of the people and we will make a clean sweep in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections."

The BJP-led Central government has taken care of the interests of every section of the society, including the common man, working on the empowerment of Dalits, underprivileged, farmers, youth and women, Nadda said.

"We claim absolute majority on the strength of the Centre's public welfare schemes," he said, adding that "BJP's welfare schemes were discussed in detail in the state office on Saturday from the point of view of upcoming elections".

Attacking the Ashok Gehlot-led state government, Nadda said that the people of the state will not tolerate the Gehlot government at all.

The "Nahi Sahega Rajasthan" campaign being run by the BJP across the state is a successful campaign, he added.

On August 1, a huge movement will be organised in Jaipur in which the people of the state are set to visit Jaipur in lakhs to lay siege to the Secretariat.

BJP's core committee members, including party National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santosh, party state election-in charge and Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, party National General Secretary and state-in charge Arun Singh, State BJP President C.P. Joshi, State BJP election co-incharge Nitin Patel, state co-incharge Vijaya Rahatkar, Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Kailash Chowdhary, Vasundhara Raje Scindia, Rajya Sabha MP Rajendra Gehlot, MP Kankamal Katara, BJP National Spokesperson and MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathod and Deputy Leader of Opposition Satish Poonia were present.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor