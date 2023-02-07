LoP urges govt to ensure Goa on Pope Francis' itinerary during India visit

Panaji, Feb 7 Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao has urged state government to put in all possible efforts to ensure Goa is included in the itinerary of Pope Francis, during his India visit in 2024.

"I appeal to Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant to put in all possible efforts to ensure Goa is included in the itinerary of Pope Francis. Let us all give him warm welcome and be blessed," Alemao said.

"The last Papal visit to Goa of Pope John Paul- II in February 1986 is now only a distant, but nostalgic memory, for many Catholics and others in the State," Alemao said.

According to him, the Pope had celebrated a public mass at the Campal Ground in Panaji and had also stayed at the Bishop's House during his visit to Goa.

"I appeal to all the elected representatives from Panchayats, Zilla Panchayats, Municipalities and MLAs as well as artistes, sportspersons, educationists, tourism stakeholders, social activists and Goans to welcome the announcement of Pope Francis and pray for his visit to Goa," Alemao said.

He also appealed to the Government to start preparations for the historic visit from now onwards. "Let work begin today," Alemao said.

