Loudspeaker row: K'taka Home Minister warns of action if notice to 'reduce noise to permissible limit' defied

Amid the ongoing loudspeaker row in Karnataka, state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Friday said that the government has issued notice to the religious institutions across the state to "reduce noise to permissible limit" and warned of action upon defiance of the notice.

Speaking to ANI, Jnanendra said, "Notice issued to religious institutions across the state. Not only this but they have also been called and are being taken into confidence to reduce noise to permissible limit otherwise action will be taken. Everyone has to follow court orders."

Asked about the video statement by Al-Qaeda chief Ayman Al Zawahiri on the hijab row, the Minister suspected "some communication" from India and said that a thorough investigation would be done on the matter.

"There might be some communication from here. Towards this, IB & our team from Karnataka looking into it. A thorough investigation will be done from all angles. We've instructed Police officials too. I don't say that everyone joined hands," he said.

Talking about the links of the terrorist organisation in the country, the Minister said that it is a matter of investigation.

"Al Qaeda video (on hijab row) has already been released. They don't have their presence in our country. They have released (the video) from somewhere. Regarding their links in our country, we have to see what's the situation," Jnanendra said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday instructed the top police officials to ascertain the authenticity of a video clip in which Al Qaeda chief Ayman Al Zawahiri praised Muskaan Khan, the girl who confronted a mob that heckled her for wearing a hijab earlier this year.

"The forces are at work from the past to create unrest among the people by raking up issues against the state and national rules. The video clip said to be of the Al Qaeda chief, is part of it," Bommai told media persons at Mysuru airport.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor